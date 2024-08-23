Analyzing Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 8.48% 18.39% 9.24% SpringBig -23.01% N/A -94.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perficient and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 8 0 0 2.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Perficient presently has a consensus price target of $70.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,286.96%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Perficient.

Perficient has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perficient and SpringBig’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $906.54 million 2.91 $98.93 million $2.34 32.08 SpringBig $28.06 million 0.12 -$10.23 million ($0.19) -0.38

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perficient beats SpringBig on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

