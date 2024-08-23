Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.98 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.