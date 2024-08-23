Anne M. Holloway Sells 500 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 74,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in American States Water by 23.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

