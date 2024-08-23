AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $335.70 and last traded at $335.96. Approximately 59,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,264,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

