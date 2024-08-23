Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $211.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of AAPL opened at $224.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

