AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

AppLovin stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,071 shares of company stock valued at $53,971,086. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

