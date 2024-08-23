ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.30.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

