Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

AHH stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

