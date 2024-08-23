Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target to $4.75

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genasys Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genasys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

In other news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

