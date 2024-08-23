Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

