ATB Capital Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$250.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.50.

TSE:WSP opened at C$226.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$214.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

