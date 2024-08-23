ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.75.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,623. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

