ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 51,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 685,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

