Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.64

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.63, with a volume of 71565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

