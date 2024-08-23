AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,470,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,878,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

