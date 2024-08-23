Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £11,150 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,150 ($14,488.05).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,770.79).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,746.36).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,527.55).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 225 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.11. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.55). The company has a market cap of £36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

