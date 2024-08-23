Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Trimmed by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.91. The company had a trading volume of 796,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

