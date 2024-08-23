Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and approximately $28.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.38 or 0.00042723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,790,551 coins and its circulating supply is 404,787,451 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

