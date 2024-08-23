Avalon Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.86. The stock had a trading volume of 513,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

