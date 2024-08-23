Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
AXTA opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
