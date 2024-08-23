Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

