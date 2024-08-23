Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $5.35

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $797.04 million and $32.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00008285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,734.18 or 1.00183876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,876,714 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,851,694.44052127 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.09225629 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $23,835,894.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

