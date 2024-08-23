B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Stock Price Up 20.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 745,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 123,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

