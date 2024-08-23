B. Riley Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $180.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.15. 62,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

