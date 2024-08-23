Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $203.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $210.29.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.