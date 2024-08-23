Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

