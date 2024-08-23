Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $174.69 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Banana Gun has a market cap of $174.69 million and $55.92 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $50.88 or 0.00079370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,411 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,960.48466454 with 3,433,410.64791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 46.63098559 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $43,361,066.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

