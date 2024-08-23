Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $51.18. Banco Macro shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 26,295 shares trading hands.

The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.38%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Banco Macro by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

