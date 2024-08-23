Bank of America Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $117.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $128.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

