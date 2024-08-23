Bank of America Raises Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $61.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.53.

NYSE BFH opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

