Barclays Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $740.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $745.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.27.

INTU stock traded down $34.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.07. The stock had a trading volume of 515,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,323. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $5,421,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

