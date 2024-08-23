Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 8,200 Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Separately, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,454,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732. The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

