Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.17% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.
VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CLOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $53.03.
About VanEck CLO ETF
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CLO ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.