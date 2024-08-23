BCK Partners Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. 1,770,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.70 and its 200 day moving average is $299.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

