Better Money Decisions LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Better Money Decisions LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.