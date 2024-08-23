Better Money Decisions LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 94,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.65. 2,280,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day moving average of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $416.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

