Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 155323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Specifically, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $782.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

