BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $262,937.96 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,451,815 shares in the company, valued at $393,142,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

