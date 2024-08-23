BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $262,937.96 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,451,815 shares in the company, valued at $393,142,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
