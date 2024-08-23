BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 539,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 452,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $794.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

