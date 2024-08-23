Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,661 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. 5,613,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

