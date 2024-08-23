Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) Trading Down 1.1%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 249,576 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

