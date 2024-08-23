Bowman & Co S.C. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,406 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

