Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) PT at $178.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

