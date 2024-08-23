Brokerages Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $37.83

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,263 shares of company stock worth $2,690,030. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

