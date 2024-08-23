Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 330.71

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.57 ($4.46).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital cut NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.39) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 343.80 ($4.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,829.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,999.27). 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.