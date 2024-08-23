Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$26.94

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.19.
TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXG
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.