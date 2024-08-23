Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$26.94

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.19.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

