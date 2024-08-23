Brokerages Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price at $55.82

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several research firms recently commented on VTLE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. CWM LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $35.59 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

