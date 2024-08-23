Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 14,322 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

