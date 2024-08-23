Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as C$55.82 and last traded at C$44.25, with a volume of 506097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.