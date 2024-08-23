Busey Bank Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Busey Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Busey Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.79. 1,524,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

