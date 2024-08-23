Busey Bank Purchases 62 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.47. 162,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,768. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $255.09. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

